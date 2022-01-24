Search

Ambulance bosses apologise to pensioner after judge approves £1m payout

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 7:55 PM

Ambulance bosses have apologised to an 85-year-old woman and her family after a High Court judge approved a £1 million clinical negligence settlement.

Lawyers representing the woman said there had been a delay in taking her to hospital six years ago when she developed a serious viral illness.

They told Mr Justice Griffiths the woman had been left with a serious brain injury.

The judge approved the seven-figure settlement, reached by lawyers representing the woman and the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, which is based in Crawley, West Sussex, at a High Court hearing in London on Monday.

A trust spokesman said after the hearing: “We apologise to the patient and her family.

“While we recognise that no amount of money can reverse the outcome of the care she received in 2016, we are pleased that a settlement has been agreed and hope that this makes life easier for both her and her family.”

Mr Justice Griffiths said the trust accepted negligence on the basis the woman should have been taken to hospital on February 13 2016 rather than two days later.

But he said there had been a dispute about the cause of her brain injury and the “quantum” of damages.

He said he was satisfied the settlement agreed was “reasonable” and in the woman’s best interests.

Lawyers told him the money would pay for care and be managed by a relative who had a power of attorney.

Mr Justice Griffiths said the woman could not be identified in media reports of the case.

