Search

25 Jan 2022

Lucky genes can help protect obese people from some diseases – study

Lucky genes can help protect obese people from some diseases – study

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 1:25 AM

Lucky genes can help protect people with obesity from certain diseases, a new study suggests.

These people tend to have their fat stored under their skin rather than on their organs.

Scientists say the findings explain why some obese people remain relatively healthy, while others suffer from life-changing conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

While anyone with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 is considered obese, two people with the same BMI can have very different amounts of fat, and that fat can be distributed in different places throughout the body.

Fat stored under the skin, like a paunch or a double chin, is considered less harmful than fat stored around organs such as the liver and heart.

And according to researchers, the genes people are born with determine how and where this fat is stored.

Dr Hanieh Yaghootkar, a lecturer in biosciences at Brunel University London – who led the research, said: “Some people have unlucky fat genes, meaning they store higher levels of fat everywhere, including under the skin, liver and pancreas.

“That’s associated with a higher risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

“Others are luckier and have genes that mean higher fat under the skin but lower liver fat and a lower risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes.”

Of the 37 diseases the team tested, 12 – including coronary artery disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes – were directly related to the genes which determine where the fat is stored.

The study also found that nine of the conditions could be said to be unrelated to this and were most likely a result of simply carrying too much weight, such as having deep vein thrombosis or arthritic knees.

But the researchers warn that regardless of where someone stores their fat, being obese is a serious hazard to a person’s health.

They also found some other diseases previously thought to be related to someone’s weight, such as Alzheimer’s, appear to be unconnected.

Dr Yaghootkar said: “To better prevent and measure risk of disease, it is important to understand if obesity is a casual risk factor and if it is causal, which consequences of it – be they metabolic, mechanical or psychological – are deriving the risk.

“Our results also provide evidence that everyone will benefit from losing their extra fat even if they are metabolically healthy.”

The researchers hope doctors will be able to use the study results to determine if they should be targeting the adverse effects of someone’s obesity, or be trying to get them to shed a few pounds.

Timothy Frayling, professor of human genetics at the University of Exeter, said: “For example, there are many treatments that can lower the high-fat levels in the blood and around the organs that do not affect the extra weight a person carries.

“In contrast, for other conditions, it may be more important to reduce the extra weight as much as, or more than, the damaging high sugar and fat levels in the blood.”

The study, published in the journal eLife and funded by Diabetes UK, used data from Finland’s FinnGen project and the UK Biobank database, which collected information from 500,000 individuals aged 37 to 73 between 2006 and 2010 from across the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media