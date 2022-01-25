Search

25 Jan 2022

Ikea to open new London store next month

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:55 AM

Ikea has confirmed its new London store will open next month as it increases its presence on the high street.

The outlet will open in Hammersmith, west London, on February 24 with a new “small store” format – the first time UK customers will be able to buy a wide range of the retailer’s products on the high street.

It follows the homewares giant buying the former Topshop flagship store in London’s Oxford Street for £378 million, with plans to open Ikea Oxford Street in autumn 2023.

The Hammersmith store will be approximately one quarter of the size of a traditional Ikea site, with 4,000 product lines on display and 1,800 available to take away on the same day.

The shop will focus on home accessories and soft furnishings, while larger furniture items will also be on display and can be ordered for home delivery or delivery to nearby collection points.

It will also feature a Swedish delicatessen serving hot and cold traditional delicacies for dine-in and takeaway, including Smorrebrod open sandwiches, Nordic Chicken Caesar and Swedish Mazarin, as well as variations of Ikea’s traditional meatballs, including plant balls.

The deli – positioned on the edge of the store – will open at 8am on weekdays, one hour earlier than the store itself, to allow commuters to “grab and go”.

Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer at Ikea UK and Ireland, said: “As shopping habits evolve and city centres continue to be redefined in the wake of the pandemic, this new store format marks the next step in our business transformation as we strive to make Ikea more accessible, affordable and sustainable.

“For the first time, Londoners will be able to take the Tube to an Ikea store, pop in, grab a yellow bag and buy all the home furnishing accessories that make a house a home.

“They will also be able to explore the whole range, for delivery to a convenient collection point or directly to their home.”

