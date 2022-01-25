Search

25 Jan 2022

Murder suspect in front of crown court judge after pensioner killed in attack

Murder suspect in front of crown court judge after pensioner killed in attack

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge for the first time accused of the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack.

Vasile Culea was arrested after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire, which also left her 88-year-old husband Ken with critical injuries.

A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.

The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Derby Crown Court in a blue sweatshirt on Tuesday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.

The charges allege Culea murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.

Derbyshire Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Culea spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing and was not required to enter any pleas.

Remanding the defendant into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea: “As far as this case is concerned, it will be tried on October 4.

“Prior to that there will be a further hearing date on March 25.

“On that date you will be expected to tell the court how you intend to plead, guilty or not guilty.

“In the meantime you’re remanded in custody.”

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, will appear in front of the same court and judge on March 25.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media