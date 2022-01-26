Search

26 Jan 2022

Unions say millions of frontline workers face ‘another year of wages gloom’

Unions say millions of frontline workers face ‘another year of wages gloom’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 7:25 AM

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has warned the staffing crisis in the care sector will worsen if the wages of health workers are not adjusted for rising inflation.

According to the union federation’s calculations, nurses are currently £2,700 worse off than in 2010 with inflation taken into account, while care workers employed by local authorities are more than £1,600 a year worse off.

With inflation now forecast to reach 6% or higher in 2022, the TUC is calling on the government to ensure public sector workers get a “decent” pay rise.

Otherwise, the sector will continue to haemorrhage staff, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady warned.

She said: “Hard work should pay for everyone. But millions of key workers – on the frontline of the pandemic – face another year of wages gloom. That is not right.

“The Government must stop burying its head and get pay rising across the economy. Ministers cannot abandon families during this cost-of-living crisis.”

The union added that public sector workers were already thousands of pounds worse off after suffering a “lost decade” which saw wages failing to keep up with price rises.

The TUC called on the Government to prioritise key worker pay in 2022 by easing restrictions on pay policy and providing more funding to Government departments.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media