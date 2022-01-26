Search

26 Jan 2022

Girls’ private schools could strike for the first time over pensions

Girls’ private schools could strike for the first time over pensions

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 7:55 PM

Teachers in a coalition of more than 20 private schools could strike over pensions for the first time in the trust’s 149-year history.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted 95% in favour of strike action, on a turnout of 84%, in a ballot over the Girls’ Day School Trust’s (GDST) plans to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS).

The NEU – the recognised union for staff across the 23 independent schools run by the GDST – said leaving the scheme would leave affected teachers 20% worse off on average in terms of their annual pension payments.

It said teachers have experienced a “steady decline” in their standard of living over several years, with pay rises below inflation and a pay freeze over the last academic year.

“If they were to lose the Teachers’ Pension Scheme as well, their pay and remuneration would be significantly worse than local state schools,” it said.

The union said GDST finances are “in good health” and that the TPS, a “contractual right of GDST teachers”, is “affordable”.

It said the trust had chosen to “spend heavily on capital expenditure” at the expense of its teachers and headteachers.

“Staff are also angry that their employer has threatened them with a policy of ‘fire and rehire’ to drive these changes through,” the union said.

A growing number of private schools have chosen to leave the TPS after the Government raised the rate of employers’ contributions by 43 per cent in 2019.

State schools were covered for the increase but private schools were not.

The NEU’s annual conference was told 147 independent schools across the country have left the TPS since 1 September 2020, the industry publication Tes reported in April 2021.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “We call on the council of the Girls’ Day School Trust to withdraw the proposal to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

“This is an exceptionally strong mandate. The trust should reflect on just how a large body of committed and hard-working staff have reached this point. Members are resolved and rightly determined to defend their pensions.

“We sincerely hope that strikes can be averted. We call on the GDST to withdraw the proposal to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media