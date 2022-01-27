Search

27 Jan 2022

Teenager held after two Jewish men attacked in north London

Teenager held after two Jewish men attacked in north London

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 12:55 PM

A teenager has been arrested after two Jewish men were attacked in north London while locking up their shop.

Police were called at 9.50pm on Wednesday to the scene in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey, after receiving reports that two men had been assaulted.

They were taken to a north London hospital to be treated.

One man suffered bruising and a fractured bone in his hand while the second also suffered bruising and has an eye injury, the Shomrim neighbourhood watch team said.

The group aided the victims and police after the incident, which took place the day before Holocaust Memorial Day.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Fairview Road on suspicion of actual bodily harm. He remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “On this most important day, this is an awful reminder that hate crime still exists. I know that Haringey residents will be upset by such a horrible attack and we won’t stand for anyone in our community being targeted or hurt.

“If you assault someone, you can expect us to do everything we can to investigate and find you.

“I’ve been in touch with members of the local Jewish community, and I’m providing additional patrols throughout the day to reassure the community. Please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who called us and asked us to come to the aid of these two gentlemen and grateful for their help, which meant we could locate a suspect.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media