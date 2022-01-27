Search

27 Jan 2022

Man admits intending to cause distress to Sir Chris Whitty in St James’s Park

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

A man has admitted intending to cause Professor Sir Chris Whitty distress when he approached him in a central London park.

Jonathan Chew, 24, approached England’s chief medical officer as he walked through St James’s Park in Westminster on June 27 last year.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds and showing Chew alongside former estate agent Lewis Hughes, was widely shared on social media.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Chew, of Chelmsford, Essex, admitted a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Prof Sir Chris.

He also admitted obstructing Pc Steven Ozden.

Hughes, 24, earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating and was sentenced last July.

Earlier in January, Rabah Kherbane, defending, had asked for the case to be adjourned after Chew’s former solicitor withdrew due to being “professionally embarrassed” following the defendant’s behaviour in court.

Mr Kherbane said the defendant has several conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism which would make it difficult for him to follow proceedings.

During the hearing, senior district judge Paul Goldspring repeatedly told the defendant to stop interrupting proceedings and that he would be fitted with an electronic tag due to “concerns” over him not being at home on several occasions.

Hughes, of Romford in Essex, was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and was ordered to pay a total of £307 in fines and compensation.

He was labelled “yobbish” by the Mr Goldspring and was criticised for leaving Sir Chris “humiliated” after putting him in a headlock.

