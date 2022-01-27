Search

27 Jan 2022

Model village owners laughing all the way to the Banksy after £1m sale

Model village owners laughing all the way to the Banksy after £1m sale

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

A miniature stable made by the artist Banksy and secretly added to a seaside model village attraction has sold at auction for £1 million.

As part of his Great British Spraycation tour, the anonymous creator made the Merrivale Stable, which was slipped in to the Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth last summer.

The model village owners decided to sell amid fears the piece could be stolen and sold it at auction on Thursday.

Frank and Frances Newsome were delighted with the price fetched, with the money securing the future of the attraction.

The stables were signed by Banksy and daubed with the words “Go big or go home”.

Newcastle-based Anderson and Garland Auctioneers said there was global interest in the piece, which was bought by a private UK collector.

The salesroom’s managing director Julian Thomson said: “From the moment this great story hit the press it grabbed the attention of collectors from across the globe. Interest was high and that ultimately produced plenty of bidders on the day.

“There was a fantastic buzz in the saleroom and, after a bidding battle, the hammer finally came down, achieving a great result for the client.”

Mr Newsome said: “My family and I are absolutely delighted with the result achieved today.

“It’s a fantastic result for the park.

“We’ve enjoyed the whole auction experience.

“We put our trust in Anderson and Garland and they didn’t let us down.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media