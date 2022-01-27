Search

28 Jan 2022

Teenager to appear in court after two men attacked in north London

28 Jan 2022

A teenager has been charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH after two men were attacked in north London.

Police were called at 9.50pm on Wednesday to the scene in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey, after receiving reports that two men had been assaulted.

They were taken to a north London hospital to be treated.

Malaki Thorpe, 18, of Fairview Road, Tottenham, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled” by the incident.

“This attack is a terrible reminder, on Holocaust Memorial Day, that such prejudice is not consigned to history, but remains a very real problem in society. We must stamp out antisemitism.” he said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the incident as an “absolutely despicable attack”.

She tweeted: “This, on the eve of #HolocaustMemorialDay, is a sickening reminder of why we must never allow antisemitism to take root. We won’t tolerate abuse towards our Jewish community.

“Thank you to the officers who responded swiftly to make an arrest.”

