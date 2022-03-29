Search

30 Mar 2022

School ‘deeply concerned’ for Year 9 pupil missing for more than a week

School ‘deeply concerned’ for Year 9 pupil missing for more than a week

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

A school has renewed calls for help in finding a Year 9 pupil who has been missing from his home in north-west London for more than a week.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, was last seen at his home address in Brent at around 10pm on Sunday March 20.

The principal at his school, Ark Elvin Academy, has said she is “deeply concerned” about his disappearance, and urged the public to share any information they may have.

Principal Rebecca Curtis said: “We are deeply concerned for Rashid, who has been missing for more than a week. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

“Anyone who knows Rashid will know how out of character this is.”

Ms Curtis said Rashid had excellent attendance at school, worked hard in lessons and was making good progress.

“All of his friends are desperately concerned about him and want him to know how much they are missing him. We are working with our in-school counselling service place2be to support our pupils and staff at this difficult time.”

“At this point more than a week after he was last seen we are desperate to raise the profile of this investigation. Everyone needs to recognise Rashid’s face so we can find out where he is. Someone must have seen him or know where he is.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, from the Northwest Command Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “As time passes our concern for Rashid is growing.

“He’s a young man, only 14, and while our work to establish all the facts continues, there appears to be no clear reason at this time for his going missing.”

He said it was completely out of character for Rashid to go missing and that nothing like this had happened before.

“We’re doing all we can to support Rashid’s family, who are desperate for him to come home, and we need the public’s support,” he said.

He said officers were building up a picture of Rashid’s life and wanted to hear from any friends of his who had any information that might be useful. 

“We’ve spoken to a number of people but remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to us. Even if you think it might be insignificant, you must tell us. The slightest fragment of information could prove vital,” he added.

“I want to also appeal directly to Rashid to come home. Rashid – you are not in any trouble at all. Our only concern is for your safety and all we want is to get you home to your family. Please contact us and let us know you’re safe.”

The police have called on any member of the public who has seen Rashid or has any information about where he might be to call 999, quoting 22MIS009512.

Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-org.uk.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media