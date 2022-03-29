Search

30 Mar 2022

Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 5:25 PM

Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.

The former F1 boss took his own life at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.

Mr Mosley could not be persuaded and had formed a “settled intent”, the court heard.

He was then said to have had a last meal with his wife and written a suicide note which was found the following day.

Senior Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying she was “satisfied” Mr Mosley intended to kill himself.

She added: “I am also entirely satisfied Mr Mosley would not have undertaken this action but for the distressing and debilitating terminal lymphoma.”

The court heard how Mr Mosley developed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a cancer affecting immune cells, in 2019 and “explored all treatment options”.

However, despite the efforts of doctors, none were successful and he had been moved on to palliative care.

Dr Wilcox recorded a cause of death as a gunshot wound, adding that the cancer was a contributing factor.

Concluding the hearing, she said Mr Mosley was a “remarkable man”, and added: “I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mosley.

“I wish you all well.”

The inquest also heard from Mr Mosley’s relatives that he felt his biggest achievement as president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) – the governing body for F1 racing and non-profit representing motoring interests worldwide – was “the promotion of road safety” and “green technology in F1”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media