Search

30 Mar 2022

Orkney composer creates music for Platinum Jubilee superbloom at Tower of London

Orkney composer creates music for Platinum Jubilee superbloom at Tower of London

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 1:25 AM

An Orkney composer’s unique work is set to be the soundtrack of the floral transformation of the Tower of London as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Erland Cooper’s specially written Music for Growing Flowers will help soften the hustle and bustle of city life as visitors explore the Superbloom installation this summer, where 20 million flowers are set to fill the Tower’s moat.

The contemporary composer, originally from Stromness, said the music “aims to enhance the Superbloom’s emotional impact by rebalancing the dominant city noises and intertwining specific audio frequencies to uncover harmony in the most bustling environments”.

“Since music itself is nothing more than vibrations, perhaps it will help us enter more deeply into this subtle appreciation of place, curiosity and calm,” he said.

Superbloom, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, is named after a rare, natural phenomenon where whole landscapes are transformed into sheets of vibrant flowers.

Happening only once every few decades, Superblooms occur when favourable weather patterns coincide and activate dormant seeds.

But groundskeepers for the installation in the heart of the UK’s capital are set to re-create such a phenomenon for the Queen’s jubilee year.

From June to September, Music for Growing Flowers will have three spatial mixes which evolve throughout the day, encouraging visitors to the Superbloom to pause, regain their senses and reflect as they wonder through nature in the centre of the UK’s biggest city.

The music is also set to be released as an eight-track mini album with an option for wildflower seed packets which are a mix of UK-native flowers which help support pollinators.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media