Search

31 Mar 2022

Queen in private remembrance of the Queen Mother 20 years on from her death

Queen in private remembrance of the Queen Mother 20 years on from her death

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 11:55 AM

The Queen is privately marking the 20th anniversary of the death of the Queen Mother – the day after the memorial service for her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch, who was seen on her first official engagement outside of a royal residence for nearly six months on Tuesday, will remember the much-missed matriarch at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the widow of King George VI, died at the age of 101 on March 30 2002 in her daughter’s Golden Jubilee year.

The royal family’s social media accounts paid tribute to the former Queen Consort for “inspiring great affection from the public which her daughter the Queen spoke of as, ‘the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many’.”

Born on 4 August 1900, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married the Duke of York in 1923.

In 1936, after Edward VIII abdicated, they became King and Queen, and were later crowned in Westminster Abbey at a coronation attended by their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

The Queen paid a sad final farewell to her husband of 73 years, Philip, who like the Queen Mother was a source of lifelong support, in Westminster Abbey at a packed memorial service featuring many elements denied at the duke’s funeral due to Covid restrictions.

The disgraced Duke of York escorted his mother to her seat taking a front and centre role despite paying a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case just a few weeks before.

The Queen Mother rebuilt the monarchy from the ruins of the abdication of her uncle and became the cornerstone of the House of Windsor.

She remained in the capital with George VI during the Blitz and the couple were seen as sharing in the nation’s wartime hardships when Buckingham Palace was bombed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media