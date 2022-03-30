Search

31 Mar 2022

Weather warning issued as sleet, snow and ice due to spread across UK

Weather warning issued as sleet, snow and ice due to spread across UK

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 1:55 PM

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England amid snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.

Wintry weather has replaced the glorious sunshine experienced by much of the UK last week and now the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for an area covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire.

The Met Office warning says: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.”

And it says that, in affected areas, there will be “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries”.

The warning, which runs from 8pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday, says that some high-level routes may also be hit by snow.

The Met Office forecast says rain and hill snow will move south across England and Wales during Wednesday with heavy sleet, hail and snow showers in the North.

Wednesday night will bring clear spells in the North with wintry showers and a widespread frost.

Southern England will see rain and sleet, with some hill snow continuing south-eastwards, clearing into Thursday.

The forecast says the cold weather will start to ease on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be half those reached last week, when many areas basked in glorious sunshine and highs of 20C (68F).

And thermometers will fall below freezing overnight as the cold front pushes down from the North.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media