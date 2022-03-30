Search

31 Mar 2022

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 3:55 PM

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.

The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.

Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, before being moved to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

“It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire.

“The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

“This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”

She added: “An investigation continues, and I would ask for your respect for the family’s privacy at this very distressing time.”

The dogs are being held, the force said.

