Search

31 Mar 2022

Queen ‘deeply touched’ after more than one million Jubilee trees planted

Queen ‘deeply touched’ after more than one million Jubilee trees planted

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

The Queen has issued a special message of thanks to people across the country who have come together to plant more than a million Jubilee trees in her name.

The monarch said she was “deeply touched” and hoped the saplings will “flourish and grow for many years to come”, for future generations to enjoy.

Her words marked the halfway point of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which spans two official tree-planting seasons, and celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee milestone.

The Queen’s daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, planted an elm tree in the garden of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, bringing the first planting season, which ran from October to March, to a close.

Last autumn, the Queen and the Prince of Wales, patron of the QGC, signalled the start of the “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” drive together by setting a copper beech tree in the grounds of the Balmoral Estate.

The Queen said in her written message: “As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

“I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy.”

At the Palace, Sophie was joined by children from Grange Park Primary School in Telford, Shropshire.

The pupils were presented with special commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint, to mark the successful completion of their QGC RFS Junior Forester Award.

Thousands of families, schools and community groups have planted Jubilee trees across the UK to create a canopy of green in tribute to the monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation.

Tree planting will commence again in October 2022 until the end of the Jubilee year.

The Queen’s Green Canopy will meanwhile move into a conservation phase, and dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and identify 70 Ancient Trees in honour of the head of state.

Royal tree-planting has long been a staple duty for the Windsors and is usually used to commemorate official visits.

During her reign, the Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees across the world.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media