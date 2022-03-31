Search

01 Apr 2022

Man in his 90s dies after ‘gas explosion’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 1:55 AM

A man in his 90s has died and homes have been left without power after reports of a gas explosion in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Brownley Road in Wythenshawe at about 6.30pm on Thursday and the man was found dead inside a property, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A number of houses were evacuated and nearby roads were closed, while several properties were without power.

Matt Muncaster, 27, who lives close to where the explosion took place, tried to help with fellow neighbours before firefighters arrived.

“The scene was awful, (there were) massive amounts of smoke almost instantly,” he said.

“Me and a neighbour tried to kick the door down to try and get in to see if the resident was home but we couldn’t get in. However the fire service managed to get into the house about five minutes after.”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 6.30pm on 31 March, crews were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property on Brownley Road in Manchester.

“Four fire engines from Bolton North, Cheadle, Wythenshawe and Stockport stations, and the Technical Rescue Unit from Ashton attended.

“Firefighters assessed the scene and are using breathing apparatus and hose reels to control the fire and make the scene safe.

“Crews are working with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service and are currently still on the scene.”

GMP said it is carrying out investigations and officers are supporting the dead man’s family.

The force said the scene was made safe at about 8pm.

