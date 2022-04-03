Search

03 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 3

What the papers say – April 3

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 6:55 AM

The nation’s Sunday papers carry Boris Johnson’s plan to increase Britain’s energy self-reliance, the suspension of a Tory whip, and reports from Mariupol.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the Prime Minister is set to expand the Government’s existing nuclear commitment by adding to the nation’s current fleet of nuclear plants.

The Sunday Times leads with Tory MP David Warburton’s suspension over allegations of “sexual assault and cocaine abuse”.

The Conservatives fear a backlash in the polls over high taxes, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Express says the Chancellor should “claw back the billions lost to fraudulent Covid loans” in order to cut the tax burden.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s department accepting a decision to grant parole for the mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday says parole bosses are unable to stop Tracey Connelly from using dating apps once she is released.

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from survivors of the Russian siege of Mariupol.

Sunday People leads with a call to catch the nation’s “cruellest burglars” after they robbed a disabled granddad of the money he had saved for his funeral.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media