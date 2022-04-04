Search

04 Apr 2022

Dan Walker to leave BBC Breakfast for Channel 5 News

Dan Walker to leave BBC Breakfast for Channel 5 News

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is leaving the programme to join Channel 5 News.

The broadcaster, who previously presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, has hosted the morning show since 2016.

He will replace Sian Williams to present 5 News, after Williams announced she was stepping down earlier this month.

In a video shared on Twitter, Walker said it was a “massive decision” to leave Breakfast, adding: “I don’t think opportunities like this come round very often.”

He had previously fronted Breakfast with Louise Minchin, who departed in September 2021.

She was replaced by Sally Nugent, whose appointment was announced the following month.

Walker said: “I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

“I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.

“I’ve also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere.

“And what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

“And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

Walker took part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, revealing he signed up for the show to do something “fun” and have a “giggle” after reporting on difficult news stories during the pandemic.

