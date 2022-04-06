Search

06 Apr 2022

Meghan’s three-year post as animal welfare charity patron has ended

Meghan’s three-year post as animal welfare charity patron has ended

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

The Duchess of Sussex has urged the public to support an animal welfare charity after announcing her time as its patron has ended.

Meghan served a three-year term as the figure head of Mayhew, which she championed during her time in the UK and after stepping down as a working royal and moving with Harry to California in 2020.

Howard Bridges, Mayhew’s chief executive, said “we have mutually agreed to end the patronage”, which expired at the beginning of the year, but said the duchess would continue to support their ambitions.

In a message posted on the charity’s website, the duchess wrote: “Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not.

“I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able.

“The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled—as you’ll soon realise: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you.”

The charity was founded in 1886 and today sees itself as an animal welfare social worker, keeping cats and dogs, whether family pets or companions for the homeless, safe and well alongside their owners, and supporting communities.

It has a pet refuge service in London, provides vet services to vulnerable owners and has a team of animal welfare officers who work with local residents helping local communities and also has operations abroad in places like Afghanistan and India.

The duchess has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years including a Guy, a Beagle, and the Sussexes also have a black Labrador thought to be named Pula.

Meghan reveals in her message her “dear friend” animal behaviourist Oli Juste, who introduced her to Mayhew, died unexpectedly in January but there will be a lasting legacy to him.

She said: “In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes.

“Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved.”

Mayhew’s chief executive said: “It has been an incredible privilege for Mayhew to have worked closely with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, since 2019 when she became our Royal patron for a three-year term.

“It has been a busy and productive three years together where we have gained so much from her kind support.

“As we look to the future, Mayhew has launched an exciting new strategy to maximise our critical animal welfare work.

“Although we have mutually agreed to end the patronage, as a committed rescue pet parent, the duchess will continue to support Mayhew and champion our ambitions.

“The duchess has generously made a donation in memory of her much-loved friend Oli Juste, the well-known dog trainer and behaviourist, and we are naming a wing in his honour at our London rehoming centre.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media