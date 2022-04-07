Search

07 Apr 2022

Covid death rates highest for Bangladeshi and Pakistani groups in Omicron wave

Covid death rates highest for Bangladeshi and Pakistani groups in Omicron wave

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

People from Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds have experienced greater risk of death involving Covid-19 during the Omicron wave of infections than all other ethnic groups, new analysis shows.

Mortality rates for Bangladeshi males in England have been 2.7 times higher than those for white British males, while Pakistani males have recorded rates 2.2 times higher.

Among Bangladeshi and Pakistani females, rates have been 1.9 times and 2.5 times higher respectively.

The findings are similar to patterns observed in the second and third waves of the pandemic, but not the first wave in the spring and summer of 2020, when rates of death involving coronavirus were highest among black African and Caribbean groups.

All rates have been calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on deaths in England that occurred between January 10 and February 16 2022.

The ONS has defined this period as the fourth wave of Covid-19.

The analysis shows that rates of death involving Covid-19 have been higher for most ethnic minority groups compared with the white British group since Omicron became the main variant.

For males of black Caribbean and African background, the rates have been 1.6 and 1.3 times greater respectively, with lower figures for Indian (1.1) and mixed (1.0) groups.

Among females, mortality rates are higher for mixed (1.4), black Caribbean (1.3) and Indian (1.2) groups, but have been slightly lower for women of black African background, with deaths 0.9 times the equivalent figure for the white British group.

The low number of deaths so far in the fourth wave means it is “difficult to assess the statistical significant of comparisons between groups”, but “several main patterns” are similar to those observed earlier in the pandemic, the ONS said.

“In the future, analyses over longer time periods with more data should allow for more precise estimates,” it added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media