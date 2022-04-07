Search

07 Apr 2022

Thieves steal £25,000 of diesel from high-security Royal Navy base

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

An investigation is under way after thieves stole a huge volume of diesel from a high-security naval base.

They made off with fuel from tankers at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth that was used to power electricity generators at the base.

The Sun newspaper reported the thieves siphoned off diesel worth more than £250,000, which belonged to contactor Babcock International.

The Ministry of Defence later confirmed the value of the fuel was £25,000.

The newspaper said the alarm was raised when civilian guards performed a spot check on a civilian tanker driver trying to leave the base.

The stolen fuel was due to fill up generators powering HMS Bulwark, a 19,560-tonne assault ship.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “The Ministry of Defence is aware of an incident last year involving the alleged theft of fuel from a contractor within HMNB Devonport.

“There was no disruption to defence operations and the Ministry of Defence has no further comment.”

A spokesman for Babcock International declined to comment.

News

