Woman dies after house fire in north London

A woman has died following a house fire in north London.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens, Edgware, at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
There they found the woman on the ground floor of the building.
However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines from Mill Hill, Stanmore, and Harrow fire stations fought the fire.
They were able to bring the fire under control less than an hour later, at 5.41am.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police and the LFB.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.