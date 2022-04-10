Search

11 Apr 2022

Belfast protest calls for ban on conversion therapy for transgender people

Belfast protest calls for ban on conversion therapy for transgender people

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

More than 200 people gathered in the centre of Belfast to call for the inclusion of transgender people in a ban on conversion therapy.

Protesters carried placards which read ‘Ulster says no to transphobia’ and chanted: “Boris Johnson must understand, without trans people it’s not a ban” at the front gates of Belfast City Hall.

The Government has faced criticism over a series of U-turns on promised legislation to outlaw conversion therapy, and its backtracking on commitments to include transgender people in the ban.

Addressing the rally in Belfast, John O’Doherty, director of the Rainbow Project, said that if conversion therapy was wrong for lesbian, gay and bisexual people, then it was also wrong for transgender people.

He said: “I think it is important that we send a message to Westminster.

“That we send a message to Boris Johnson and we stand in solidarity with our organisations right across the UK and Ireland.

“We are standing in solidarity today to say clearly to this Government that they must end the harm.

“They must end conversion therapy. If conversion therapy is wrong for lesbian, gay and bisexual people, then it is also wrong for our trans and non-binary communities as well.”

Mr O’Doherty added: “For too long conversion therapy has hugely impacted on the lives of LGBTQIA people.

“For too many years we have been told we are not good enough. For too many years we have been told that we must change who we are.

“We are here today in this very iconic space to say…Never. Never. Never.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media