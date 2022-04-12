Search

12 Apr 2022

Cadbury World chocolatiers craft 40kg Easter egg equivalent to 889 bars

Cadbury World chocolatiers craft 40kg Easter egg equivalent to 889 bars

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Two Cadbury World chocolatiers have designed a monster Easter egg to celebrate the holiday.

Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban spent three days crafting the chocolate colossus which stands at 3ft tall and weighs in at 40kg.

The hand-crafted egg, which depicts a spring scene including rabbits, a fox and an owl, is approximate in weight to 889 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Visitors of Cadbury World in Bournville, just outside Birmingham city centre, can see the solid milk chocolate masterpiece throughout April.

“Dawn and Donna are renowned for creating egg-cellent Easter chocolate creations, and they’ve definitely continued the tradition with this year’s masterpiece,” said Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Cadbury World over Easter, and are very excited for all guests to see our cracking chocolate creation in person!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media