Search

14 Apr 2022

Jubilee souvenirs inspired by Queen’s famous postage stamp portrait on sale

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Official Platinum Jubilee souvenirs – inspired by the renowned postage stamp profile portrait of the Queen – have gone on sale.

The contemporary Royal Collection range includes a tea towel, reusable coffee cup, hair scrunchie, silk scarf and jigsaw puzzle, and is based on Arnold Machin’s 1967 clay relief sculpture of the monarch.

One of the most reproduced images of all time, the side-on likeness of Elizabeth II has featured on all British definitive postage stamps since 1967.

It was a reworking of a design Machin created for the introduction of decimal coinage, which featured on British coins from 1968 until 1984.

The range of homeware items and accessories features the Queen’s silhouette repeated in a variety of shades of patriotic red, white and blue.

The tea towel costs £9.95, a recycled leather luggage tag £7.95, a 750-piece jigsaw puzzle is £14.95 and the reusable coffee cup £10.95, while a coffee mug emblazoned with the year “2022” is £20.

Other items include a luxury silk scarf in blue hues priced at £150, a silk hair scrunchie for £35, a wooden tea tray costing £19.95 and a set of four magnets for £5.95.

The products, available at Royal Collection Trust shops or at www.rct.uk/shop, follow the Royal Collection’s Jubilee commemorative chinaware, official emblem range and Platinum Jubilee English sparkling wine.

Before 1967, postage stamps were based on photographs of the Queen taken by Dorothy Wilding.

Twenty-four of Wilding’s portraits will go on display in a special Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession exhibition at this year’s summer opening of Buckingham Palace from July 22 until October 2.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media