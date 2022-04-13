Search

14 Apr 2022

Vegan diets may be linked to better health in dogs, study suggests

Vegan diets may be linked to better health in dogs, study suggests

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Nutritious vegan diets for dogs may be linked to better health, and could be less hazardous, than traditional meat-based diets, a new study suggests.

There could be a number of reasons dog owners choose unusual diets for their pets, including concerns for the environment, the treatment of animals used as food and the health of their furry friends.

Researchers found that overall, dogs on conventional diets were less healthy than dogs on raw meat or vegan diets.

Andrew Knight, of the University of Winchester, and colleagues found that while the animals on raw meat diets appeared to be healthier than those on vegan diets, several factors prevented them from concluding raw meat diets are healthier.

According to the study, dogs on raw meat diets were significantly younger than dogs on vegan diets, which could help explain why they appeared to be healthier.

Additionally, those on raw meat diets were less likely to be taken to a vet.

While this could be a sign of better health, prior research has indicated owners of dogs on raw meat diets are less likely to visit a vet.

Until now, research into the health effects of conventional versus unconventional dog diets has been limited.

The authors said: “We believe our study of 2,536 dogs is by far the largest study published to date, exploring health outcomes of dogs fed vegan and meat-based diets.

“It analysed a range of objective data, as well as owner opinions and reported veterinary assessments of health.

“It revealed that the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices for dogs are nutritionally sound vegan diets.”

Further research is needed to confirm whether a raw meat or a vegan diet is associated with better dog health outcomes.

Prior research has linked raw meat diets to increased risk of pathogens and nutritional deficiencies, the study suggests.

In light of both the new and previous findings, the researchers suggest a nutritionally sound vegan diet may be the healthiest and least hazardous choice for dogs.

The findings are published in the PLoS ONE journal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media