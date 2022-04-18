Search

19 Apr 2022

Chinese pianist Lang Lang to donate hundreds of keyboards to London schools

Chinese pianist Lang Lang to donate hundreds of keyboards to London schools

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:55 AM

Chinese pianist Lang Lang has announced he will donate hundreds of keyboards to British schools to help bring music to children in disadvantaged communities.

The musician, 39, who is one of the most famous solo pianists in the world, said he has been “shocked” by how limited access to music lessons can be in the UK.

Lang Lang has announced that his International Music Foundation will set up special piano tuition centres, known as “piano labs” in London state schools, The Times reported.

The project is modelled on his programme Keys of Inspiration, which has enjoyed success in China and the US.

The Foundation says the programmes have given nearly 200,000 children access to keyboards.

As well as the instruments, schools will receive teacher training and extra grants as well as a special curriculum designed by Lang Lang and the Conservatory of Music in Toronto, according to The Times.

“I was so surprised by how music classes are never a guarantee,” he told the publication.

“The schools and teachers are incredible, and are so dedicated to providing their students with everything they can.

“But it shocked me how access to music education can be so limited.”

The first school to benefit from the donations are Winns Primary School in Waltham Forest, north London, which will receive 30 keyboards.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media