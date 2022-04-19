Search

19 Apr 2022

Man denies pitch encroachment and trespass at Everton match

19 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

A man has denied aggravated trespass and pitch encroachment after tying himself to a goalpost during a Premier League football match.

Louis McKechnie, 21, appeared via videolink at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident at Everton’s home ground Goodison Park during a match against Newcastle United on March 17.

The match was stopped for a number of minutes when the activist, wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, tied himself to the frame of the goalpost.

McKechnie entered not guilty pleas to the two charges, which allege he went onto the playing area without lawful authority or excuse and tied himself to the goalpost with zip ties, intending to disrupt the match.

McKechnie confirmed his name and age, and gave his address as no fixed abode.

Laura O’Brien, defending McKechnie, confirmed the issues in the case would be sections 10 and 11 of the Human Rights Act and duress of circumstances.

A trial date was fixed for June 7 at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

McKechnie was bailed with conditions including not to attend venues used for televised events.

A case management hearing is due to be held on May 3.

