Search

19 Apr 2022

Family pays tribute to 18-year-old father-to-be who died after assault

Family pays tribute to 18-year-old father-to-be who died after assault

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

The family of an 18-year-old who died after an assault in an internet cafe has paid tribute to the father-to-be.

Michael Toohey, of Oil Street in Liverpool, died of multiple injuries following the incident on London Road in the city centre on Saturday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

In a statement, his family said the “beautiful” and “well-mannered” teenager had been due to become a father in three months.

They said: “Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him.

“His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind, caring, courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.”

The family said the assault had seen history repeat itself, after Mr Toohey’s cousin Johnny Delaney died following an attack in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, in 2003, aged 15.

The statement said: “The family please ask if anybody knows or hears of anything related to Michael’s tragic death please come forward and prevent this from happening to anyone else’s innocent child.

“A boy full of potential and grace has had his life taken from him and his family left devastated – who could be responsible for such a horrific act?”

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry and I would ask anyone who has not already contacted us, to do so as a matter of urgency.

“A young man has tragically lost his life and we are committed to finding the person or people responsible and putting them behind bars.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool city centre at around 5.40pm on Saturday evening.

“We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle that was seen driving erratically in the area at that time.

“I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them.

“Similarly, anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.

Anyone with footage of the incident can upload it at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/assistance-required-in-relation-to-an-incident-on-london-road.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media