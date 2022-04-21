Search

21 Apr 2022

James Argent says he could feel presence of Tom Parker at star’s funeral

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

James ‘Arg’ Argent said he could feel the “presence” of The Wanted star Tom Parker at his funeral.

The reality star was a guest at the private ceremony at St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London, on Wednesday morning.

The singer died last month aged 33, surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Argent was joined by Parker’s family and close friends, including One Direction star Liam Payne and Parker’s bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, who served as pallbearers.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was extremely sad at times. It was tough for everyone. However, there were really special, beautiful moments throughout the day and it really felt like Tom’s presence was there.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. The sun was shining.”

Argent said he got the blessing of Parker’s widow Kelsey before appearing on the breakfast show, saying: “I checked with Kelsey and she was really keen on me coming on. She didn’t want me to just talk about me and Tom’s friendship, just the fact of how much of an incredible person he was.”

Parker’s coffin was carried into the church as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside around three big screens that livestreamed the service.

During the funeral, a pre-recorded message from Kelsey shared some of her anecdotes, including on how the pair first met at a nightclub before Parker shot to fame.

