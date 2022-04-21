Woman, 53, charged with murder of 61-year-old man in Glastonbury

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in a house in Glastonbury over the Easter bank holiday, police said on Thursday.

Dawn Lewis, of Chilkwell Street in the Somerset town, is in police custody and is due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force named the victim as Glenn Richards, 61, whose next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team have charged a 53-year-old woman with murder. It follows the death of Glenn Richards, 61, in Glastonbury in the early hours of Tuesday. Dawn Lewis will appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.https://t.co/CmoBnM4Lpw — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) April 21, 2022

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Chilkwell Street at 11.43pm on Monday after reports that a man had been stabbed.

He was found with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

The suspect was found inside the property, also suffering from stab wounds.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Richards’ death was caused by multiple stab wounds.

The scene is still cordoned off as police continue to investigate.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We recognise the continued police activity in the area may cause alarm and I’d like to reassure the community neighbourhood officers remain in the area should anyone wish to raise any concerns with them.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out and while we’ve reduced the size of the cordon, we anticipate it may be a couple of days yet before we complete all our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222091818.