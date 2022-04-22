Search

22 Apr 2022

Man in court after being charged with murdering two-year-old Lola James

Man in court after being charged with murdering two-year-old Lola James

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of killing Lola James.

The infant suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

Officers were called out on Friday July 17, with Lola dying four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

At the hearing, Bevan, who had earlier been remanded into custody, indicated he would be pleading not guilty.

Defending, Tom Lloyd said he would not be making an application for bail on his client’s behalf.

Prosecutor Nia Sturgess said the case is too serious to be dealt with at magistrates’ court and asked for it to be sent to crown court.

A date was set for Bevan to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday April 25 at 10am.

Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 29, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

She was due to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

In a tribute previously released by Lola’s father Daniel Thomas, he said he would seek justice for his daughter.

He said: “From the very first time I met my beautiful daughter, Lola Patricia James, my heart was filled with such joy, a happiness I’d never felt before, an unconditional love and need to always protect her for the rest of her life.

“Not in a million years did I think her life would be snatched away from her in such a cruel way.

“All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her – to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car.

“Lola, you have left a hole in the hearts of everyone you met. Your sparkly eyes and beautiful smile will be missed always.”

Lola’s grandmother, Nicola James, added: “Our beautiful girl, with your big sparkly eyes and soft blonde curls, you will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. Shine bright baby girl, our sparkling star.”

The family has previously thanked the community, where there is significant tension over the case, for co-operating with police and not doing anything to jeopardise their inquiries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media