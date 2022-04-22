Search

22 Apr 2022

Cat found on offshore oil rig reunited with owner after five years of prison food

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

A cat missing for five years has been reunited with its owner after being found on an offshore oil rig.

Workers contacted the Scottish SPCA on Thursday after they found the animal in a shipping container from Peterhead.

Staff from the animal welfare charity collected the microchipped cat on Friday after he was flown back to the mainland by helicopter.

He had been living as a stray around Peterhead Prison in Aberdeenshire.

SPCA animal rescue officer Aimee Findlay said she has “no idea how the cat ended up” in the container – but it had been nicknamed One-eyed Joe by the prison officers who have been feeding him for five years.

“After checking him for a microchip, it turns out his real name is Dexter,” she said.

“We are so glad that he was well looked after for the time he was missing but were even more delighted to be able to reunite him with his original owner, thanks to his microchip being up to date.”

The charity urged anyone who finds an injured animal or an animal in distress to contact its helpline on 03000 999 999.

