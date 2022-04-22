Search

Mother accused over two-year-old Lola James’ death locked up for own safety

A mother accused over the death of her two-year-old daughter has been remanded in custody for her own safety.

Sinead James, 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of Lola James.

Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, has been accused of murdering the infant.

Lola suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.

Officers were called out on Friday July 17, with Lola dying four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.

Bevan indicated he would be pleading not guilty to the offence and no bail application was made on his behalf by his counsel Tom Lloyd.

Magistrates told James they did “not feel bail conditions were sufficient to keep you safe” and remanded her in custody.

During the hearing, James, who was dressed in an oversized light-coloured top, could be seen crying in the dock.

Both defendants are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday April 25 at 10am.

