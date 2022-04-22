Search

22 Apr 2022

Number of salmonella cases linked to Kinder products rises to 73

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Seventy-three people in the UK, most of them children under five, are known to have been infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate products, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released the figure on Friday as it reminded people not to eat Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.

The number of cases, which is as of Wednesday, is up by three since April 15.

The agency said it is “continuing to work with the Food Standards Agency, Food Standards Scotland, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland – as well as international public health and food safety authorities – to investigate an ongoing outbreak of salmonella linked to certain Kinder products made in one of Ferrero’s factories, in Arlon, Belgium”.

The recall of Kinder chocolate products was extended earlier this month to include all those manufactured at the site since June, regardless of their best-before date.

Chocolate firm Ferrero has suspended operations at its Arlon plant, which it said will reopen only once the authorities are satisfied that food manufactured there is safe.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, previously said it is crucial that any products affected by the recall are not consumed and are discarded.

“Salmonella infection can be severe and many children affected in this outbreak have been very unwell and hospitalised,” she said.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Anyone with concerns that they might have salmonella is urged to contact their GP or call NHS 111.

News

