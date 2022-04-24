Search

25 Apr 2022

HM Sauce and Heinz Salad Queen: Sauces get royal makeover to mark Jubilee

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Two of Britain’s favourite condiments, HP Sauce and Heinz Salad Cream, are receiving a royal makeover to mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

Food giant Heinz is releasing limited-edition bottles on which the sauces are labelled “HM Sauce” and “Heinz Salad Queen”.

The celebratory sauces will start to appear on supermarket shelves from this week, ready to douse dishes at parties, picnics and parades over the festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

In an Opinium Research poll of 2,000 Britons, almost half said the Jubilee is an opportunity to savour quintessentially British foods such as afternoon tea, strawberries and cream, and fish and chips.

Anke von Hanstein, a senior brand manager at Heinz, said: “This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces.

“Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit.

“HP sauce and Heinz Salad Cream have been on the dining tables of Brits throughout all the Queen’s reign, bringing delicious and distinctive flavours to our favourite meals.

“We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.”

News

