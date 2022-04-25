TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump

Fledgling news channel TalkTV will launch on Monday with an exclusive Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump.

The new venture from News UK will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Morgan’s new global show, Uncensored, will launch via TalkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US and Sky News in Australia.

The former tabloid editor’s programme has already made headlines after a Twitter spat was prompted by a promotional clip appearing to show the former US president storming off camera after being challenged about his claims the 2020 US election was “stolen” from him.

The TalkTV lineup you won't want to miss. From 7pm weeknights tune in to The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn, Piers Morgan Uncensored for straight talking debates from 8pm, and for no nonsense-opinions join The Talk featuring Sharon Osbourne from 9pm. pic.twitter.com/tyjrLeTp2Q — TalkTV (@TalkTV) April 22, 2022

Mr Trump released a statement claiming Morgan “attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me” before Morgan urged the public to “watch the interview – it will all be there”.

The launch schedule for Monday April 25 will start with The News Desk with The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn.

The show will use News UK’s stable of journalists, including The Times’ political team, The Sun’s showbiz desk and talkSPORT correspondents.

Former Good Morning Britain host and tabloid editor Morgan will follow with his global show Uncensored at 8pm, broadcasting from studio facilities in Ealing, west London.

Hour-long panel debate show The Talk, featuring Sharon Osbourne, will air at 9pm.

The show will bring together five famous faces with different backgrounds and views to debate current affairs issues.

Primetime programming on TalkTV will also broadcast on the News UK radio station TalkRadio, while TalkRadio’s daytime programmes, featuring presenters such as Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham and Jeremy Kyle, will broadcast on TalkTV.