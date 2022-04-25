Search

26 Apr 2022

Further trade sanctions on Russia and tariffs removed on imports from Ukraine

Further trade sanctions on Russia and tariffs removed on imports from Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Electronic equipment which could be used to spy on Ukrainians will be banned from export to Russia, while trade links with Kyiv will be strengthened.

Products targeted under the new export ban could include interception and monitoring equipment, the Department for International Trade said.

The Government also announced the removal of tariffs or quotas on imports from Ukraine, to help Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration keep the economy going while under attack from its neighbour.

The UK’s announcement comes following a direct request from President Zelensky’s government to liberalise tariffs, helping key Ukrainian exports including, barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry.

The further restrictions on exports to Russia are designed to help isolate Vladimir Putin’s regime by closing potential loopholes to ensure the goods are not sourced from the UK.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and help ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine and its people.

“We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

The tariff liberalisation will be for an initial period of 12 months but that could be extended.

There was no obligation on Kyiv to reciprocate by lifting trade barriers, although the Ukrainian government has said its preference is to match the approach and will fully liberalise tariffs with the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media