Search

26 Apr 2022

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey welcomes Elon Musk takeover

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey welcomes Elon Musk takeover

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has welcomed Elon Musk’s £34.5 billion takeover of his company as “the singular solution I trust”.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has reached an agreement to buy the social media platform for 54.20 US dollars (£42.20) per share – about 44 billion dollars (£34.5 billion).

Mr Dorsey, who founded Twitter in 2006, gave his blessing to the takeover in a series of tweets – hailing the decision to let Mr Musk take the social media platform into private ownership and away from the ad model and Wall Street.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” he said.

“It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company.

“Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

He said he agrees with Mr Musk’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive”.

Mr Dorsey added that he believes this is “the right path” for his company.

“I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation,” he said.

“Around the world, and into the stars!”

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, said last week that he had 46.5 billion dollars (£36.2 billion) in financing to place to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal after it had initially resisted the entrepreneur’s approach for the platform.

That offer came after the billionaire had bought up a 9% stake in the company and looked set to join its board, before shifting to a takeover bid, saying he wanted to “unlock the potential” of the site.

In the wake of Mr Musk’s offer, Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill which could have made a takeover attempt more difficult and expensive, but the firm’s board decided to negotiate after Mr Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured financing, according to reports in the US.

Following the agreement, Mr Musk described Twitter as “the digital town square” in a joint statement with the social media platform.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

He added that he wants to make Twitter “better than ever”, promising to get rid of spam bots and to open the platform’s algorithms to the public to increase trust.

The Tesla boss had previously said he wanted to buy Twitter because he did not believe it was properly serving the purpose of being a platform for free speech.

Critics of Mr Musk’s efforts to take over the site have raised concerns over his stance as a “free speech absolutist” and there have been suggestions that he could relax its content moderation rules or possibly allow the return of certain suspended accounts, including that of former US president Donald Trump.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media