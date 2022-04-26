Search

26 Apr 2022

Married couple found dead in Bourne End are named by police

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Police have formally identified a married couple who were found dead in a Buckinghamshire village home last week.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that Jeffrey Farrance, 67, and Susan Farrance, 65, from Bourne End, had died following an “isolated incident” at Orchard House in Spring Gardens on April 19.

The pair had previously been named in media reports. Specially trained officers are supporting their families.

The identity of the third person who also died, a man from Hazlemere aged in his 50s, will be confirmed by the coroner, police said.

All three knew each other and no suspect was being hunted, they added.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Kevin Brown said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Jeffrey and Susan at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday 19 April who has not already spoken to police should please call 101, quoting reference number 43220168509.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News

