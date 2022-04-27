Search

Tribunal of barrister suing Stonewall delayed after hospital admission

27 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

The tribunal of a barrister who is suing an LGBTQ charity over claims that her gender views were discriminated against has been adjourned after she was taken to hospital.

Allison Bailey claims that Stonewall induced her employer, Garden Court Chambers, to investigate her over her support of gender-critical beliefs.

Ms Bailey is the founder of gender-critical campaign group LGB Alliance.

The LGB Alliance has previously said there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people, and transgender people.

Ms Bailey is suing both Stonewall and Garden Court for discrimination, and has raised more than £495,000 to fund her legal case.

However, ahead of the tribunal getting under way on Tuesday, her barrister, Ben Cooper QC, revealed that his client had been taken to hospital.

Mr Cooper QC said: “Yesterday the claimant collapsed and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“She was admitted to hospital and remains there this morning.”

As a result of Ms Bailey’s ill-health, employment judge Sarah Goodman adjourned the tribunal until 10am on Thursday.

An update on Ms Bailey’s health will be provided, and the tribunal will then decide how to proceed.

Ms Bailey has been championed by a number of high-profile women, including children’s author JK Rowling.

In a tweet on Monday, the Harry Potter author paid tribute to her “inspirational friend”.

“Lesbian Visibility Week starts today in the UK,” she tweeted.

“A good moment to salute the resilience and courage of my inspirational friend. #IStandWithAllisonBailey.”

Ms Rowling has previously used her Twitter platform to call for donations to Ms Bailey’s legal fund, revealing that she had donated to it herself.

In June 2020, Ms Rowling wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Critics have accused the writer of being transphobic, an allegation she strongly denies.

