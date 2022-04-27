Search

27 Apr 2022

Shell received most home broadband complaints in final quarter of 2021 – Ofcom

Shell received most home broadband complaints in final quarter of 2021 – Ofcom

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Shell Energy generated the most complaints about home broadband in the final three months of last year, new figures show.

Regulator Ofcom said the company had generated 15 complaints for every 100,000 customers served between October and December 2021, with TalkTalk the next worst performing with 14 complaints per 100,000.

The industry average is nine complaints, Ofcom said.

The same two companies were also the most complained about landline providers, with 10 complaints per 100,000 made by TalkTalk customers, just ahead of Shell on nine.

Virgin Mobile was the most complained about mobile operator with four complaints per 100,000 – double the mobile industry average – ahead of Vodafone and Three, which both received three complaints per 100,000.

Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and EE were the joint best performing mobile networks during the period covered, each averaging one complaint per 100,000, while Sky was the best performer among both broadband and landline providers.

Virgin Media received the most complaints on average among the pay-TV providers with seven per 100,000, with Sky named the best performer with an average of one complaint per 100,000 customers.

Ofcom said it publishes the figures to help people compare companies when shopping around for a new provider, and as a means to encourage firms to improve their performance.

According to the regulator’s figures, the volume of complaints remains low, dropping slightly for broadband and remaining at similar levels across the other service areas.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director, said: “It’s encouraging that overall complaints remain at record lows, but that doesn’t mean customer service is where it should be across the board.

“There are still big differences in performance between some providers. So it’s definitely worth shopping around and voting with your feet if you’re not happy with the service you’re getting.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media