Protesters demand apology from Queen in demo as Wessexes visit Saint Lucia

The Queen has been urged to apologise by Caribbean protesters seeking reparations after the Earl and Countess of Wessex received a mixed reception during their visit to Saint Lucia.
Edward and Sophie originally received a warm welcome to the island during a walkabout in the town of Soufriere, but were soon met by a group of around 10 protesters before a trip to a cocoa plantation.
One protester, who would not provide his name, told the PA news agency: “We want reparations now. The Queen of England needs to apologise for slavery.”
Another smiled and said: “London Bridge is falling down.”
The group of demonstrators displayed banners reading “repatriation with reparations” and “Queen say sorry” while playing drums and chanting.
The protests follow similar demonstrations in St Vincent and the Grenadines, where some held signs saying “compensation now” and “Britain your debt is outstanding”.
