Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.
Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.
He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.
Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.
Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time.
