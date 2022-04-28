Search

28 Apr 2022

Sir Simon Rattle to make St Paul’s Cathedral conducting debut

Sir Simon Rattle to make St Paul’s Cathedral conducting debut

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Sir Simon Rattle will conduct at St Paul’s Cathedral for the first time, as part of a special gala concert for the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO).

The British conductor, who is also the music director of the orchestra, will conduct French composer Hector Berlioz’s rarely-performed symphony, Grande Symphonie Funebre Et Triomphale, one of the earliest examples of a symphony composed for a military band.

Three works by composer Olivier Messiaen featuring the St Paul’s Cathedral grand organ will also feature.

Sir Simon has been the music director of the LSO since 2015, having previously been the musical director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Speaking about the event, which will take place in June, Sir Simon said: “The Grande Symphonie Funebre Et Triomphale was unprecedented when it was created: a towering monument in sound, written to be performed in an enormous public space and scored for a small army of marching musicians.

“We will start our event with more than 80 musicians processing from nearby Paternoster Square then go onto perform Messiaen’s Et Exspecto Resurrectionem Mortuorum, another huge work for percussion, wind and woodwind which demands to be played in the open air or in suitably cavernous spaces.

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to perform in St Paul’s Cathedral.

“In the heart of the City of London.

“It is a huge privilege for all of us.

“For so many reasons, this concert has special meaning.

“Bringing thousands of people together in hope with the power of music as the great convener.”

The LSO’s resident home is at the Barbican Centre, however the orchestra occasionally performs at other locations in London.

The gala concert at St Paul’s will be the first time the orchestra has performed at the cathedral in five years.

The money raised by the concert will be donated to the LSO’s appeal, which ensures it is able to continue its work in communities across London.

The orchestra’s projects include the LSO East London Academy, a programme to enable young people of talent in east London schools to develop their musical skills alongside the professional musicians of the LSO.

Managing director of the LSO Kathryn McDowell said: “The privilege of being able to perform in St Paul’s Cathedral is exceptional.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners in the City of London for their support in making this possible, and ensuring that we are able to continue our work in the communities across the City and London more widely.”

The gala concert will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 23 at 7pm, with tickets costing between £25 and £100.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media