Search

29 Apr 2022

British military veteran ‘showed commando spirit until the end’ in Ukraine

British military veteran ‘showed commando spirit until the end’ in Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 7:55 AM

A British military veteran reportedly killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces has been remembered as “the bravest person” and someone who “showed commando spirit until the end”.

Tributes have been paid to Scott Sibley after the Foreign Office confirmed a British national had died in Ukraine.

Craig and Sabrina Gant have organised a fundraiser for Mr Sibley’s widow Victoria Sibley, with the goal of £5,000 almost doubled to more than £9,500 in one day.

Mr Gant wrote on the Gofundme page titled Covering funeral cost of a fallen hero: “Hi, my name is Craig, however, many of you know me as Ganty.

“Sadly on the 23rd April 2022, Scott Sibley ‘Sibs’ was taken from us all.

“On behalf of Sibs and his family I’m setting this Gofundme page up, to try and raise funds to help cover funeral/additional costs, for our fallen hero and dear friend.

“Scott was a son, father, brother and uncle.

“To me he was a friend like no other and the bravest person I’ve had the pleasure to have known, he was as good as a brother to me.

“His life may have been cut short but he lived to the full and did things the Sibs way, right until the end.”

A separate fundraising page titled In Loving Memory of Scott Sibley (SIBS) had almost reached its £1,000-goal in one day.

Organiser Kate Barker, who was directing the funds to Mrs Sibley, posted: “Rest in peace, Sibs, we will never forget you.”

Tributes were also left on the Logistic Support Squadron Facebook page, where a picture was posted alongside the comment: “This week the Sqn has lost a former serving soldier. A man that showed Commando spirit until the end. RIP. Scott Sibley.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office confirmed another British national is missing in Ukraine.

The families of both are being supported, a spokesperson said, declining to give names or further details.

A small number of serving British personnel are believed to have gone absent without leave to join the resistance against the Russian invasion, while veterans and Britons without combat experience are thought to have also travelled to Ukraine.

There was initially confusion on the Government’s position after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in comments during an interview to the BBC on February 26, said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to fight for Ukraine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media