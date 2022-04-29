Search

29 Apr 2022

Trial date set for man accused of murdering missing mother Katie Kenyon

Trial date set for man accused of murdering missing mother Katie Kenyon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

A trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of a missing mother-of-two.

Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon, 33, who vanished seven days ago after being seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the court the body of the alleged murder victim has yet to be recovered.

Judge Simon Medland QC told the defendant: “The trial then is 14th of November of this year. You are remanded in custody.”

Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am last Friday morning, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are scouring the area of dense woodland in Gisburn Forest looking for Ms Kenyon, using search dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Lancashire Police said on Thursday that the search was continuing but due to information provided by a member of the public regarding the sighting of a silver Transit van, they are now prioritising a particular area in the forest for additional search and forensic scrutiny. This could take a number of days.

Ms Kenyon’s family, who say her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for people to say prayers for her safe return.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media