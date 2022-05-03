Search

04 May 2022

Pay surge for City workers fuels new rise in earnings inequality, says IFS

Pay surge for City workers fuels new rise in earnings inequality, says IFS

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 1:25 AM

Pay for finance workers has surged during the pandemic and continued to widen the gap in earnings inequality, according to new figures.

New analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that mean monthly pay among finance workers in February was 31% higher than in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this compares with 14% average growth across all other sectors.

Pay growth among the finance sector was particularly driven by big rises for higher earners, the IFS said.

The new research also highlights that finance workers now account for almost 30% of all employees in the top 1% of UK earnings.

They also represented 44% of workers in the top 0.1% of earners.

The pay of the top 1% of UK employees increased at faster rate than the rest of workers, contrasting with the trend between 2016 and 2020, where low earners saw bigger increases in pay.

Nevertheless, the IFS said the significant jump in finance earnings could be partly driven by a rise in bonuses, which typically take place in January and February.

Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist at the IFS, said: “Earnings inequality had been falling for some years before the pandemic hit, with low-paid workers seeing the strongest pay growth.

“The recent surge in pay among financial sector employees, particularly among top earners in the sector, has led to a reversal of this trend.

“This appears to be the first time since the financial crisis that finance sector earnings have taken off like this and it remains to be seen whether this is a one-off spike or a new trend.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media